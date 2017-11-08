Prime Minister: ‘We have set a goal to increase farming productivity in Armenia and we have all the necessary prerequisites for it’

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the opening of ArmAgroForum conference. Welcoming the attendees, the Head of Government pointed out that agriculture is one of the most important branches of our economy, which provides employment, promotes income generation and enhancement of living standards in rural areas, export growth and macroeconomic stability.

“We have set a goal to increase agricultural productivity in Armenia and we have all the necessary prerequisites for it through the introduction of modern technologies, high value-added agriculture, import substitution, expansion of exports volume and geography, as well as by creating favorable conditions for farmers. Special attention is being paid to food security.

Objectively assessing our current situation we have to state that on the way to developing agriculture, we face many problems that we need to be addressed: sustainable supply of irrigation water, zoning, non-cultivated lands, lack of productivity and efficiency. The solution of these problems calls for consistent effort,” Karen Karapetyan said, adding that the Government is trying today to create strong preconditions and new opportunities for competitive, profitable, sustainable and industrial agriculture.

According to the Prime Minister, targeted assistance programs in agriculture have already been elaborated with a view to developing intensive agriculture, introducing modern technologies, increasing the sector’s efficiency. The Premier reminded that affordable lending is available at 2% interest rate with state subsidies and flexible repayments for the financial lease of agricultural machinery, hail-proof nets and drip irrigation systems. 3% loans are provided for procurement purposes, with state subsidies and many other facilities, including educational programs.

“Our actions will be continued and consistent with the industry’s requirements. Together, we will discuss the problems and development scenarios on a regular basis. Today’s logic is as follows: the State and the private sector should work hard together in order to develop this important sector. I want to express my conviction that we will forge a different agriculture consistently, year after year. I am confident that we have great potential in this area; we just have to make some changes and reconsider the standard approaches. We shall face no marketing problems if we produce the right goods,” Karen Karapetyan underscored. The Prime Minister noted that during his visits to the provinces, he can sees ever new intensive gardens and drip irrigation systems.

“The farming business is profitable: it has the logic of 3.5-4 year return period. There is a problem of startup capital, and the loans are serving that very purpose. Interest on loans is not critical for this business: we just want to outline specific directions in our programs, showcase success stories and disseminate them like an infection,” the Premier concluded.

He assured that the Government is open to discussing all the initiatives and the State will stand by the farmers intensively and objectively so that they reach the logical point that the State has set.

On the occasion of Farmer’s Day, as well as for noteworthy achievements in the field of agriculture, Prime Minister Karapetyan awarded commemorative medals to Founding Director of Gntunik LLC Karen Yeghiazaryan, Golden Grape Armas LLC Executive Director Victoria Aslanyan, Va and V AgroCenter LLC Director Mamikon Ghazaryan, Bozoyan LLC Director John Poghosyan and Armavir Marz Karakert Community farmer Gnuni Antonyan.

A group of farmers were also encouraged by the RA Prime Minister’s letter of gratitude.