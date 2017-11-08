Karen Karapetyan inspects progress in investment programs in Aragatsotn Marz of Armenia

During today’s trip to Aragatsotn Marz, Karen Karapetyan visited several agricultural companies to get acquainted with the pace of a number of investment projects.

The Prime Minister first called at the greenhouse farm of Voskevaz, where cucumbers and tomatoes are being cultivated. Established on a site of one hectare, the farm is going to invest an amount equivalent to USD 800 thousand in order to expand the investment program with 1.2 hectares. The owner of the farm advised that the output is currently being marketed only on the domestic market, but they are planning to export it after expansion. In addition to greenhouse farming, they are going to set up an intensive orchard and a poultry farm.

Hailing the foregoing projects, the Premier reminded that the Government is subsidizing intensive orchards and drip irrigation systems so that the local farmers could have access to low-interest borrowed funds.

The Head of Government also visited the Voskevaz Wine Factory where he got acquainted with the pace of its restructuring program. Work is currently underway to build a tourist complex, wine-testing and conference halls, as well as to step up the output capacity. The total cost of the investment program is estimated at USD 5-6 million. The company’s products are now sold in Russia, the United States, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Latvia, Estonia and a number of other countries.

Then the Prime Minister left for Oshakan where he called at the local poultry farm. The Head of Government was told that the poultry and eggs produced on the farm are only sold on the local market. 12 new facilities will be built in the near future under a USD 1 million-worth investment program that will lead to a threefold increase in poultry to ensure 1.5 times as many eggs produced there. The poultry farm is currently producing 2,000 tons of poultry and 40 million eggs annually. The investment program is expected to generate 100 new jobs in addition to the existing 100 jobs.

Karen Karapetyan next visited Gourme Durme Company, which is engaged in the production of chocolate. The Premier got acquainted with the results of the chocolate production development project. The Company has already completed the construction of a new production facility, and a new workshop has been established. The French-Armenian owners of Gourmet Durme have made an additional investment of 200,000 euros, which resulted in several new jobs. The output is due to be exported toward the EAEU markets.

The Premier’s last port of call was in Karbi community, where he got acquainted with the construction of an intensive orchard. An apple orchard has already been established on about 10 hectares of land with the use of modern technologies. 20 hectare-wide apricot and cherry orchards are going to be set up next year. The total cost of the program is estimated at USD 3 million. Karen Karapetyan welcomed the investment program initiated by a Russian businessman and assured of his government’s support for programs like this.