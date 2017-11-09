Moldovan President Igor Dodon to pay official visit to Armenia

At the invitation of RA President Serzh Sargsyan, President Igor Dodon of the Republic of Moldova will pay an official visit to Armenia on November 9-11, 2017. Within the framework of the visit, the President of the Republic of Moldova is scheduled to meet with the top leadership of the Republic of Armenia – the President, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister.

On completion of the Armenian-Moldovan high-level talks to be held at the Presidential Palace, Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Igor Dodon will address the mass media with concluding statements.

The President of the Republic of Moldova will visit the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Matenadaran, the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies and the Armenian Chess Academy. President Dodon will pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.