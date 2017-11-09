Condoms do not ‘rescue’ from papillomavirus: urges to receive vaccination   

“Vaccinations evoke problems: this is a myth”, explained dr. Arsen Torosyan. As he described, there is a widespread idea as if a child can gain autism after vaccination, this is also a myth, inasmuch as the researches show that autism emerges during pregnancy period.

“In Armenia, a few hundred thousands of children are being vaccinated annually, show me the child who has become autistic after the vaccination. The next myth, they say – child’s immune system is not ready for that quantity of vaccination. The researches have shown that the body of the child encompasses an antibody which can accept approximately 10.000 vaccination. And they are being vaccinated against 16-18 illnesses – against a few illnesses by 1 injection”, informed Torosyan.

Mr. Torosyan finds we should reach 95% inclusion of vaccination: “You see, in case of measles, 1 from 500 dies, but 1 from a million has an allergic reaction after the injection. Please, compare.”

Asked – one of the concerns over papillomavirus is related with the quality of the vaccine, Torosyan responded: “Gardasil vaccine is the production of a gigantic company, and a high quality one. 250 million injections have been done with this vaccine and no case of long-term harm to the health has been recorded. Allergic reactions are possible. However, such things emerge because of the antibiotics as well. No cases of infertility or disability are recorded.”

Torosyan informed that human papillomavirus evokes cervical cancer, male reproductive cancer, throat cancer, and forasmuch as the widespreadness and the risk of catching the infection is high, vaccination is an extreme necessity.

Nelly BABAYAN