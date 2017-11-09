The Programme’s future discussed with national stakeholders

Recent extreme climate events worldwide demonstrate again that natural disasters know no borders. The large fire at the Yerevan Nairit factory last August recalled as well that man-made disasters could happen any time. This is specifically to address these issues that the EU launched in 2010 the PPRD East (Programme for Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Natural and Man-made Disasters in EaP Countries), now in its 2nd phase (2014-2018). A lot has been already achieved in Armenia under this PPRD East 2, starting with improved inter-ministerial cooperation: progress on civil protection reforms is indeed not only the responsibility of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, but as well of all the many administrations involved in the prevention and answer to all kinds of disasters.

During the first-ever regional full-scale civil protection field exercise EU MOLDEX 2017 organized by the PPRD East 2 last September in Moldova (600+ participants), the Armenian rescue teams have brightly demonstrated they can work together with other rescue teams of the EU and Eastern European Partnership Countries in case of a major international emergency operation. Nevertheless, as mentioned by Minister Tonoyan when meeting the Programme’s team, Armenia sees a clear potential to further enhance its prevention and preparedness capacities thanks to the PPRD East. It was specifically to address this important objective that the PPRD East 2 called a 4th National Advisory Group meeting on 09 November 2017, gathering all entities involved in civil protection reforms in Armenia. With only one year left before the end of this phase of the PPRD East, it was essential all stakeholders agreed on the best way the Programme can further accompany Armenia in its civil protection reform agenda in 2017-2018, in its approximation to the EU Floods Directive; in drafting strategic and legal documents addressing raising awareness about disasters, civil protection volunteerism and Host Nation Support; and in developing national Disaster Risk Assessment methodology, and national Disaster Loss Data system to reflect the EU approach and the good practice.