‘The building of the National Academy of Sciences is a temple, who has seen the temple to be sold?’

Responding to PPA MP Sergey Bagratyan’s announcement, as if a widespread opinion is in place holding that the building of the Academy of Sciences will be sold and become a hotel, the president of the Academy, Radik Martirosyan explained: “The man who does such announcement, does not know what science is, what the building of the Academy of Sciences is. The building of the Academy Sciences is a temple, a church of science. Who has seen the church to be sold?”

He added in anger: “This building is built by the state especially for the NAS presidency, everything inside this building is sacred – there are the portraits, the statues, the names of the outstanding representatives of science starting from the middle ages to nowadays. Consequently, this can become neither a hotel nor anything else. The ideology is, that this is a spiritual center. Thus, the building of Academy is not subject to sale, the people who will allow the building of the Academy of its Sciences to sell out, does not deserve an elementary respect.”

GOHAR HAKOBYAN

“Aravot”