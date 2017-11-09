Famous Belgian tenor does not forget his Armenian professor

Belgian tenor Axel Everaert, naming his professors, singled out Seda Baruryan in particular, who has evoked the interest of the young singer towards Armenian culture. As stated by the already famous tenor, his teacher, Seda Baruryan Del Grande, was an outstanding soprano, who had walked on the stages of the most respected theatres of the world.

Axel Everaert also told that Del Grande was working not only on the voice and technique but also on each part and was representing the opera in every detail, which was useful for both the part and the delivery method.

And today the Belgian tenor is impressed by the Armenian opera voices, in the presence of which he feels himself in a unique environment, as in a paradise of voices.

SAMVEL DANIELYAN

“Aravot”