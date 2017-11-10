Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:39 | November 10 2017
Sour cabbage comprises 2 types of vitamin C

It is known that sour cabbage is very useful. If the fresh cabbage contains 1 type of vitamin C, the sour cabbage contains 2 types of vitamin C.

Cabbage is an easy digestible food: it is digested in 1.5-2 hours. Cabbage is irreplaceable in case of the violation of thyroid gland, forasmuch as it encompasses a great amount of iodine.

Cauliflower contains, even more, amount of vitamins and mineral salts than white cabbage.

Due to the usage of the fresh cabbage juice, teeth enamel is restored, the color of the face becomes lighter. To reach a result, no less than 3 cups a day is necessary to drink. The usage of cabbage juice is prohibited only in case of pancreatic inflammation.

ANUSH MATEVOSYAN

"Aravot"   

 

