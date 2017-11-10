‘It is me who has committed the murder, Gevorg does not have anything to do with it’: Arthur Mihranyan’s last words

The trial on the case of the “Union of Informed Citizens” NGO expert Karen Vardanyan’s cruel murder presided by Judge Tatevik Grigoryan at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Ajapnyak and Davitashen Administrative Districts is completed.

Let us remind you that 23 years old Gevorg Zohrabyan and 43 years old Arthur Mihranyan are the defendants, and pursuant to the appeal, Karen Vardanyan was kidnapped by deception and murdered out of their interest in 2016.

The defendants were also given an opportunity to make a defense speech. Gevorg Zohrabyan refused and Arthur Mihranyan told: “I have mentioned for several times, I am the one who has committed the murder, Gevorg has nothing to do with that.” Then an opportunity was given to say the last word, which Gevorg Zohrabyan again refused. Mihranyan, applying to Judge Tatevik Grigoryan, told: “I ask for a fair decision, it is me who has made a mistake…”

The court has made a decision to sentence Gevorg Zohrabyan to 24 years of imprisonment and set a fine of 1 million AMD, and to sentence Arthur Mihranyan to 22 years of imprisonment and again set 1 million AMD fine.

Luiza SUKIASYAN