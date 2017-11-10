Prime Minister holds consultation on forestry reform

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a follow-up consultation on forestry reform. The meeting focused on issues relating to structural transformations in ArmForest SNCO (optimization, self-sufficiency and accountability, specification of responsibilities).

The Prime Minister noted that following the structural reform, ArmForest should have a logical configuration in order to become a more efficient entity. The Head of Government told the responsible persons to further discuss all the proposed options in the format of a working group and submit recommendations on ArmForest’s most optimal organization and work plan.