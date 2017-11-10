Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:05 | November 10 2017
18:05 | November 10 2017

Prime Minister holds consultation on forestry reform

Prime Minister holds consultation on forestry reform

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a follow-up consultation on forestry reform. The meeting focused on issues relating to structural transformations in ArmForest SNCO (optimization, self-sufficiency and accountability, specification of responsibilities).

The Prime Minister noted that following the structural reform, ArmForest should have a logical configuration in order to become a more efficient entity. The Head of Government told the responsible persons to further discuss all the proposed options in the format of a working group and submit recommendations on ArmForest’s most optimal organization and work plan.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook