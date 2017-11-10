‘Now David’s deputy father will make call and rain will stop’ striking students being ironical

“Terrible! Even the name is written wrong”, David Petrosyan, member of the “For Science Development” initiative, responded to the publications on the fact of him being the son of “Prosperous Armenia” MP Gevorg Petrosyan. Members of the initiative refer to information not corresponding to reality with humor. Vahan Kostanyan, a member of the initiative, said, “As they have claimed that David’s father is a deputy, his deputy father will now make a call and the rain will stop”.

Let us note that a number of YSU students have again been striking since 09.30 in the morning. David Petrosyan stated that they would again be visiting the YSU faculties. Then he informed that at 18:00 they should be at the National Assembly, as today the lead Committee will discuss the draft law on making changes to the law “On citizens that have not done the mandatory military service in accordance with the prescribed order”. According to David Petrosyan, their claim that they should be present at the discussion and voice their concerns corresponds to the reality. According to him, everyone at the highest level of the government says they support their concerns, but the law must be adopted.

David Petrosyan also touched upon the issues of the meeting held yesterday in the Armenian government. They complain that they had not been told beforehand that Education and Defense Ministers would be present. “This was of great importance, in fact, the format was altered. Initially, before the publication of the full video, mainly Prime Minister and the Ministers were talking, and there was an impression that students did not talk at all. Whereas we were told that the full version would be published within four hours, but you perhaps remember when we left and when the video was published”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN