Arsine Khanjyan calls to start a campaign on social networks to help free Osman Kavala

Actress Arsine Khanjyan condemned the arrest of public figure Osman Kavala in Turkey. She calls to start a campaign on social networks to help free Osman Kavala.

“Osman Kavala who connected so many of us through artistic and cultural projects, who allowed life long friendships between people of similar backgrounds or otherwise, who brought us all to dialogue and conversations around hard edged historical and present topics for justice and harmony, today is in Turkey’s high end security penitentiary, Silivri prison, in solitary confinement! Ironic and such a shame!

Let’s please share the below links to help free Osman Kavala.

Some exist already both in Turkish and English, others will be available in English shortly.”