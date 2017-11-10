Government discusses legislative amendments on gas filling stations

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultation to discuss a package of legislative amendments aimed at solving the problems arising from the operations of gas filling stations and gas cylinders and a procedure for conducting technical inspections of motor vehicles.

The package suggests licensing in Armenia the installation of gas tanks on motor vehicles operating on compressed natural, liquefied petroleum gas and the scheduled pressure testing of cylinders. This will first and foremost raise the level of citizens’ security. The amendment provides for other control measures.

The Premier considered it necessary to simplify the licensing mechanism. He also stressed the need for involving the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the process of licensing and security improvements.

Taking into consideration the proposals voiced during the discussion and the potential corruption risks, Karen Karapetyan instructed those responsible to finalize the proposed package of legislative amendments before submitting it to the Government Staff.

The new technical inspection arrangements for motor vehicles provide that the technical inspection coupons shall be withdrawn from circulation, and all motor vehicles should be subject to technical checks. This process will be monitored electronically by the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies and the Police.