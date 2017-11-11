No striking for two days

Striking students were waiting for the MPs at the service entrance of the National Assembly. The Republic of Armenia National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence and Security sitting, where the Law on Military Service was going to be discussed, was postponed.

Students noticing the MPs leaving through the service entrance by their cars were shouting, “Deferment to be”.

David Petrosyan, member of the “For Science Development” initiative, announced that they succeeded yesterday, because despite the claims that no way the bill could not be adopted, the discussion was postponed. “We will work to ensure that not only students, but every citizen of the Republic of Armenia, if they have an opinion, can influence the decision-making process in Armenia”.

Members of the initiative stated that they would raise a wider range of issues under the “Deferment to be” slogan, such as quality education, education funding cuts, etc.

They then informed that they had received a proposal from civil society representative organizations dealing with education issues to formulate a single package. Therefore, discussions will be held on this subject.

Members of the initiative also informed that they would stop the protests for Saturday and Sunday to think about future plans.

