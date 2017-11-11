Nobody wants to buy Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s service car

On November 10, a car that have served Armenian first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan was to be re-auctioned, however, the re-auction was not held due to the absence of the applicant.

In response to the question of Aravot.am the State Property Management Department of the Republic of Armenia Government reported that there were no applicants this time either.

Let us remind that the Republic of Armenia’s First President’s car has been put up for an auction for a few months by the decision of the government. It is a Mercedes Benz 500 CEL, produced in 1982. Starting price was 17 million drams. However, after every auction, the price has dropped due to the absence of a buyer. This time the price of the car was 10 million 880 thousand drams.

State Property Department announced that the next auction is scheduled for November 27 for 8 million 704 thousand drams.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN