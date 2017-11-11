No one mars history of William Saroyan’s ancestral Bitlis city: ‘A1+’

Kurdish residents of the village of Yemishlik in the province of Van, Turkey, know that Grigor Narekatsi lived in their village.

A local shepherd asked only for a thing from Narek, an Armenian guest, to write the word Narek in Armenian.

The only mosque in the village is standing in the place of the only church of the village. In the nearest cattle-farm, the locals show the only cross saved after Narekatsi.

There are many churches in Eastern Anatolia, and almost none of them have a cross.

No one has marred the history of William Saroyan’s ancestral Bitlis city. However, they have added theirs. Mosques are the majority everywhere. The river flowing across Bitlis is watery due to the sewage of the city.

The city’s slaughterhouse is not far away. Every meter of space is used for some building in Bitlis. No one has put effort to make an impression. Erzurum is more modern in that regard and looks like a capital city. It is impossible to overlook the founder of modern Turkey Kemal Ataturk’s house-museum.

The teacher informs her students that there are Armenians in the museum.