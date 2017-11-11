Armenia to continue close cooperation with European Union in emergency situations sphere

On November 8, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received the delegation headed by Sergej Anagnosti, Manager of EU Program on “Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Natural and Man-Made Disasters in the Eastern Partnership Countries” (PPRD East 2).

In the course of the meeting the process of PPRD EAST-2 program implementation in Armenia was discussed, considering it as an EU flagship initiative. Within the frames of the Program the improvement of legal and institutional framework in the sphere of emergency situations, the exchange and application of experience of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for the development of capacity in the field of civil protection was implemented.

The sides also discussed the results of joint activities carried out in the spheres related to flood risk management, disaster risk assessment, development of the Host Nation Support system opportunities, mapping risk zones, increasing disaster awareness, Electronic Regional Risk Atlas (ERRA) replenishment, the voluntary movement in population protection.

In his speech, ES Minister referred to the expansion of cooperation with the European Union in the field of emergency situations in Armenia through PPRD EAST-2 program and implementation of the EU experience in Armenia, emphasizing the formation of rescue volunteer forces and Disaster Loss Data assessment, using the EU experience as an important mechanism for increasing population resilience.

The parties expressed readiness to continue the implementation of joint programs in the future as well.