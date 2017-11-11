Prime Minister dismisses department head during her maternity leave

According to the Prime Minister’s decision, “being guided by 1 and 2 paragraphs of Article 6 of the Republic of Armenia Law on “Civil Service” and taking into account the subparagraph “a” of paragraph 18 of the order as prescribed by the N 436-N decree of the Civil Service Council of the Republic of Armenia on May 31, 2004, the term employment contract N 41, signed on July 4, 2012 with Susanna Tonoyan, in order to occupy the vacant position of the Head of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, will be cancelled since 9 November 2017”.

In this regard Susanna Tonoyan wrote on her Facebook page: “Dear colleagues, dear friends, I want to inform you that I no longer work in government. It turns out that during my maternity leave a contest was announced for my position and there is a winner. Thank you all for your cooperation, and support. I am thankful to former Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan for offering me this job and trusting me”.