Read count: * Share Print

The head of the Meteorological Center of Hydromet Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia, Gagik Surenyan has spread a publication on his Facebook page. He informs: “5 sunny, warm and wonderful days without precipitation are to be expected since November 12.”

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.