Australian-Armenian spouses’ gift to homeless daughter of Artsakh hero

“Gyumri without Cottages” Foundation provided Regina Arustamyan’s family consisting of 2 children – 8 years old daughter and 7 years old son with a social apartment in “Msi Kombinat” district by personal financial means of Australian-Armenian public and cultural figure Stepan Kerkyasharian and his wife – Hilda Kerkyasharian.

Regina works at “Lentex” factory. Let us note that Regina’s family moved in to Gyumri from Baku 29 years ago, when she was 8 months old. Her father – Gharib Arustamyan is a victim of Artsakh self-defense operations. Shirak people have expressed their gratitude towards Artsakh hero by naming the secondary school of Voghdj village, Amasia region, after him. Regina has lived her whole life in a cold tin cottage firstly with her mother, then with the relatives of her husband. When the family split because of family issues, Regina continued to live in a separate cottage with her 2 children.

Mr. Kerkyasharian has decided to hand the apartment to Regina’s family by himself, after getting acquainted with the conditions of the cottage she had been living in. “I could not believe, I could not even dream of living in an apartment full of light, the apartment feels very odd, imagine, we had a heater for a cottage of 6-7 meters, now we have normal communal facilities”, explains Regina, somewhat embarrassed.

Stepan Kerkyasharian’s trustee, Sargis Hambardzumyan participated in the housewarming event. The apartment is registered under his name. “Let them enjoy this apartment and God bless this home, the children. And let such kind of charitable people be many, inasmuch as this city needs them a lot. And it is painful that this country, this city is in this condition”, Sargis Hambardzumyan is concerned. He mentioned that the moment is “exciting”, when after living in extreme conditions, they move into a beautiful apartment.

As informed by the executive director of “Gyumri without Cottages” Foundation, Gharib Harutyunyan, this is the 25th social apartment provided by the Foundation. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of “Gyumri without Cottages”, Michael Bishop Ajapahyan was also present in the housewarming, as usually.

Nune AREVSHATYAN