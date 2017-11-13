Government discusses preparations for 3 major events to be held in Armenia in 2018

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan called a consultative meeting to discuss the ongoing preparations for 3 major events to be held in Armenia in 2018: La Francophonie Summit; 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and the May battles; 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian gave details of the ongoing preparations for the 17th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie. Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Aram Sukiasyan introduced the events scheduled for the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of capital Yerevan. Chief of Government Staff Vahe Stepanyan, for his part, reported on the preparations for the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia and the May battles.

Various organizational issues and proposals were discussed. Highlighting the importance of these three major events to be held next year in our country, the Premier stressed that they should be organized at a high level and in the most appropriate manner.

Referring to the Francophonie Summit, Karen Karapetyan urged the agencies concerned to be proactive and responsible in both sector-specific and general organizational terms. “Everyone should possibly take a personal share in the organizational process. The relevant working groups should work on a regular, objective and systematic basis,” the Prime Minister said.

The Premier instructed to summarize the proposals on all three events within a week, finalize the planned activities and present specific programs.