Armenian trumpeter brings first prize from Bulgaria

First-year student of the Yerevan State Conservatory after Komitas (Gourgen Sargsyan’s class), trumpeter Daniel Melkonyan returned from the 9th International Trumpeters competition held in Bulgaria on November 7-10 with the first prize.

As the winner musician noted in the interview with Aravot.am, the competition consisted of two stages, representatives of 10 countries participated in the first stage and 4-5 in the second.

Daniel Melkonyan said that he had performed compositions of Haydn, Rakhmaninov and other composers during both stages.

“My mother was the first who was informed about my victory because she was with me, that is first of all my relatives were informed, and later the Conservatory”, noted Daniel.

He told us that this was the third international competition in which the Armenian trumpet participated. Prior to that, he had taken part in the Dubai International Competition of trumpeters.

Let us remind that in 2014 Daniel Melkonyan was awarded the “Bronze Nutcracker” award by participating in “The Nutcracker” 15th International Television Competition for Young Musicians in Moscow.

Gohar HAKOBYAN