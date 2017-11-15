‘You have to still eat so much bread and cheese, and your subtle features will not withstand eating bread and cheese, you will have a heartburn’: Nikol Pashinyan to Vigen Sargsyan

The project of the Ministry of defence “On the Military service and the Status of Soldier” has been discussed in the Parliament by the second reading and Nikol Pashinyan was surprised by Vigen Sargsyan’s – the Minister’s absence. He reminded that Vigen Sargsyan made a “cynical”, in his words, summarizing speech connected with the in Parliament: “The Minister of Defence made ridiculous announcements from this tribune. Vigen Sargsyan says – me, as a political actor…me, the political figure… Dear people, this man has passed his whole career in the receptions of various officials – he has come out from the reception of the President of the Parliament and entered the reception of the Minister of Defence, has come out of the reception of the Minister of Defence and entered the reception in the Presidential, afterwards – the reception downstairs and is standing in front of us, saying – I am a political actor. When was the last time this man saw a “real” citizen throughout his political activity, except for the citizens who enter the Presidential, are given to whatever they should say. He is a political figure and he speaks loudly about political forces.”

Pashinyan cited Vigen Sargsyan about the project: “He says – I propose the same conditions to the citizens, by which I have served in the Army of Armenia myself. That is, Vigen sargsyan suggests thousands of future soldiers to become Serzh Sargsyan’s rapporteurs? Vigen Sargsyan has passed his “political career”, as well as his Army Service at Serzh sargsyan’s reception, when he was the Defence Minister – a rapporteur again. If anyone thinks he is a Defence Minister, s/he does not imagine the situation well. Vigen Sargsyan is Serzh Sargsyan’s rapporteur presently as well, simply working in the cabinet of the Minister of Defence.”

Pashinyan insists, let Vigen Sargsyan not dare to say he is a political actor from the tribune of the Parliament: “You have to still eat so much bread and cheese to become a political actor, and your fragile palate will not withstand that, you will have a heartburn and be taken to resuscitation department, because your subtle palate is more used to red and black caviar.”

Pashinyan had requested the military commissariat on Vigen Sargsyan’s army service. He told he is not satisfied with the response, they have simply attached the Minister’s diploma showing he had been studying during those years and have written that the documents of his army release have existed, but are demolished now: “What a response!”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN