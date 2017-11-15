100 out of 112 threaten to rape Lapshin: ‘Past’

Alexander Lapshin wrote on his Facebook page that he had discovered many unread messages on his page recently. Those were messages sent from people who were not his friends on the social network.

These are messages sent to Lapshin, the day he was released from the Azerbaijani prison, the vast majority of which are threats by Azerbaijani citizens or simply Azerbaijanis.

For example, one of those: “Our President Ilham Aliyev shouldn’t have released you, rather he should have… (here is an expression out of censorship), so you would know how it feels to visit Karabakh occupied by Armenians”.

Out of curiosity, Lapshin eventually decided to read all those messages. Thus, he recorded that 112 people wrote insults, 90% of which were Azerbaijani citizens from Baku, Ganja and Yevlakh cities, Azerbaijanis living in the Diaspora have been 8% – from Moscow, Kiev and Minsk, and one percent were the mountain Jews living in Israel.

Lapshin was surprised to see two Armenians among the message writers, who considered Lapshin a spy working on Azerbaijan, and also expressed a desire to settle scores with him.

Let us present Lapshin’s “research”:

100 out of 112 have threatened to rape him,

80 out of 112 insulted his mother, and 50 his father.

43 out of 112 regretted that Hitler had not annihilated all Jews earlier. By the way, Lapshin was quite worried about the last index, as he wrote, he always used to think that Azerbaijanis and Jews lived in peace and friendship, and there was no anti-Semitism in those relations.

And, finally, 30 out of 112 threatened to break him into pieces.

Kristina TER-MATEVOSYAN