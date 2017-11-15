President Serzh Sargsyan to pay working visit to the Russian Federation

On November 15, 2017, at the invitation of RF President Vladimir Putin, President Serzh Sargsyan will leave for Moscow, the Russian Federation, on a working visit.

President Sargsyan will have a meeting with RF President Vladimir Putin. The leaders of the two strategic partner countries will discuss the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations, including issues of further strengthening and developing bilateral interstate ties. They will also touch upon the cooperation underway in the frame of the Eurasian Economic Union and regional issues.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin will attend the official launch of the Days of Armenian Culture in Russia at the Tretyakov Gallery of Moscow, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.

President Sargsyan will also visit the Prelacy of Russia and New Nakhijevan Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral, where he will call at an exhibition referred to as “Armenia: Biblical Country,” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Armenian Diocese and held as part of Armenian Culture Days in Russia. Serzh Sargsyan will also visit an exposition of contemporary Armenian stellas (khachkars).