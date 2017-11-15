PM gets acquainted with activities of Optym, a company developing transport-related software solutions

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the corporate headquarters of Optym Armenia, which deals with optimization algorithms and decision-making systems in transport networks. The Premier toured Optym’s units to get acquainted with their activities, working conditions, ongoing programs and development prospects.

Optym’s representatives said they are effectively cooperating with leading companies engaged in freight shipments, railway, air, bus communication. They noted that smart software solutions allow transport companies to reduce costs, increase profitability and improve service quality.

Karen Karapetyan welcomed Optym’s active involvement in our country and expressed readiness for cooperation on behalf of the Government of Armenia. The Premier suggested working jointly to develop an effective logistic scheme and a decision-making system for the transport network across the whole territory of Armenia.

Optym’s management thanked the Prime Minister for trust and expressed willingness to cooperate. An agreement was reached to work together with the RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies with a view to developing the relevant terms of reference in the near future.

Optym carries out its activities through four offices located in the United States, Armenia, India and Australia. By expanding its activities in the EAEU and the European Union, Optym Armenia, which is Optym’s second largest field office in the world, may turn into a regional center, attract foreign customers and provide diversified services.

The staff consists of highly qualified 80 specialists: technical system architects, designers, software developers, database design and development experts, and quality assurance professionals. The Company’s office space has expanded as a result of about USD 1,000,000-worth investment with an opportunity to provide jobs for more than 140 highly qualified professionals.

Optym’s representatives advised that they were going to administer professional training courses in Armenia’s universities with the aim of promoting operational research, developing the theory of optimization and introducing automated decision-making systems.