Prime Minister: “The National Innovative Center for Sustainable Development will give new quality to the search for solutions to the problems faced in our country”

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the inauguration of the National Innovative Center for Sustainable Development. Congratulating the attendees on the Center’s opening, the Prime Minister pointed out that it was a joint initiative launched by the Government of Armenia and the United Nations in the frame of the Center for Strategic Initiatives.

“This is an extremely important choice as the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals is crucial to our country as part of the ongoing major reforms. The Center’s key role will be to get the innovative technologies and know-how available worldwide involved in the process of providing asymmetric solutions to multilevel problems. This is the first such center to have been established by a State jointly with the United Nations in a bid to promote the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals at the national level. I know that our partners from the UN Office have shared this experience with their colleagues in New York, and they are ready to recommend it to other countries as a successful example of partnership between the State and the United Nations,” Karen Karapetyan said, emphasizing that the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals will be part of Armenia’s development strategy up till 2030 in tune with our country’s priorities and the proposed roadmap.

According to the Prime Minister, a representative task force has been set up and is actively working to prepare and implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Armenia. “Next July, we will be reporting to the United Nations Armenia’s compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals. I hope our experience and efforts will serve as a good example of cooperation between the State and the UN,” the head of the Armenian government said.

The Prime Minister emphasized the fact that this year marks the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s accession to the UN and the United Nations’ activities in our country. Karen Karapetyan stressed that Armenia highly appreciates the work done by the UN Office in Armenia, and expressed confidence that the sides will continue to build on the strong relationships and effective cooperation that has been effective over the past 25 years. Wishing the Innovative Center every success and fruitful work, the Premier expressed conviction that it would give new quality to the search for solutions to the problems faced in our country.

Using internationally accepted innovative methodologies, the Center will promote the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Armenia. It will serve as a platform for experiments and expertise, cooperation, analysis and involvement of highly qualified specialists to discover Armenia’s development potential and speed up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Center is cooperating with world renowned organizations, such as Stanford Change Labs, the UN Global Pulse, the Behavioral Insights Team, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and others.