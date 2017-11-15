Newly appointed Ambassador of Brazil presented the copies of his credentials to Armenian Foreign Minister

On November 13, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Brazil to Armenia, on the occasion of presenting the copies of credentials.

Congratulating Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos, Minister Nalbandian expressed hope that the work of the newly appointed Ambassador will facilitate further enhancement and deepening of the Armenian-Brazilian relations.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Ambassador of Brazil noted that he will do utmost to boost the bilateral cooperation in various fields.

At the meeting the interlocutors exchanged thoughts on a number of bilateral agenda issues, such as organisation of high-level visit, deepening of cooperation within international structures, intensification of trade and economic ties, enhancement of legal framework, holding consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

The interlocutors touched upon a number of urgent regional and international issues.