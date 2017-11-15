Ambassador Martirosyan attended the Annual Fundraiser of “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund’s Toronto Chapter

On November 12, Levon Martirosyan, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Canada, attended the annual fundraiser of “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund’s Toronto chapter.

Peter Oundjian, the Music Director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra was the keynote speaker of the event. Reverend fathers, public figures, journalists, numerous representatives of the Toronto Armenian community attended the event.

In his speech, Ambassador Martirosyan stressed the importance of the activities of “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund, emphasizing the success of its Toronto Chapter. “During the last few years, the Toronto Chapter realized projects of a few millions of dollars in Armenia and in Artsakh. This fact is an evidence of the hard-work of the members of Toronto Chapter. I want to use this opportunity and to thank all the members of the Chapter for the work they do” – the Ambassador said in his speech.

During the event, the Ambassador presented Maestro Oundjian the ‘Komitas’ medal, by Hranush Hakobyan, the Minister of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia.

The amount of 530.000 USD, raised during the evening, will be directed to the reconstruction of irrigation system in Artsakh.