National Assembly adopts bill, students continue protesting

Yerevan Deputy Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan believes that the force used by the police in the Baghramyan avenue against strikers was proportionate. “They attempted to sit down in the street and the police tried to raise them up and bring to the pavement. The students’ action was of a peaceful nature, but they restricted the free movement of citizens. For seven days these violations did not have any consequences, so the police were tolerant. But this time their actions were more disproportionate, they blocked the street, hindered the movement of citizens. We received many calls from citizens complaining about the hindrance of their free movement”, Osipyan told the journalists in front of the National Assembly.

David Petrosyan one of the hunger-striking students stated that students would continue their protests, despite the fact that the National Assembly adopted the bill.

David also said that as they started a hunger strike in YSU auditorium, no representative of the authorities contacted them.

Let us remind that the students protest against the draft law limiting the right to a deferment, which today was adopted by the National Assembly.

Luiza SUKIASYAN