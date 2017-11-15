5560 employees to be cut: Gevorg Petrosyan suggests reducing ministers and ineffective ambassadors

“The announcements of the people responsible for fiscal policy implying that 5560 dismissals are expected in the field of public service next year, have evoked serious concerns”, informed “Tsarukyan” alliance MP Gevorg Petrosyan during the hour of announcements of the Parliament, adding that it is explained as a reduction of ineffective labor force mainly.

Petrosyan asked the authorities – and what did you intend by prospering the state apparatus that much and who will compensate for that much damage to the state?

He told – if there is a need for such reductions, how can the state leave those 5560 employees to starve from hunger and tell them – I implement capital investment policy: “Do you want to get rid of ineffective employees? Get rid of ministers, tax dictators who are not competent in their professional framework, get rid of ambassadors not having any ties with diplomatic work and having turned the diplomatic institutions into a leisure house.”

“Tsarukyan” alliance MP Sergey Bagratyan announced that Armenia has had degradation by 9 points by “Doing Business” index of the World Bank, we are currently at 47th place.

He told that the government assists only large businesses, gives privilege for gas usage to the large ones even: “I do not think that large business should be supported or given privilege to.”

According to the MP, if this path is continued to be pursued by this government, our country will provide 10% decrease in all fields.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN