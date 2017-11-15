‘Let Turks not hear, not to turn into a topic of a joke’: military officer legally given holidays on event of own wife’s marriage

The draft law “On Defence” has been discussed in the Parliament. “Yelq” bloc had made proposals relative to this draft, suggesting to change the regulation on the appointment of the chief of the General Staff and the staff. Nikol Pashinyan stated in his speech that proposing is senseless, whatever is proposed, is not accepted: “I have approached the government representative myself and told orally – dears, the law “On Military Service” comprises a provision, from which it is inferred that the military serviceman, the officer can be given a holiday on the event of his own wife’s marriage, among others. I have told – this is not a thing to voice, will give an opportunity for senseless jokes, please, have a look at it, change that provision. Now they have brought the draft, the provision is not changed. What should I do now? Is it that the parliamentary majority thinks that the officer of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia can be given a holiday on the event of his wife’s marriage? Come vote and adopt now. It is not a topic for applying a written proposal, for the Turks not to hear and turn it into a topic for jokes, I have approached in the corridor and told – you have not done even that.”

Nikol Pashinyan addressed Vigen Sargsyan’s concluding speech again, qualifying it an attack towards their bloc. He warned that neither a Defence Minister nor anyone, even a Chief of the National Security Service can speak in such a tone with their bloc and raise a hand on. The Deputy Minister of Defence, Artak Zakaryan replied that no one has had an intention to attack them.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN