How ballet moves to underground

Drawing the society closer to high art through flashmob is not news. But what took place in “Barekamutyun” and “Republic Square” stations of underground after K. Demirchyan in days, left the passengers astonished indeed. The ballet soloist of the National Opera Theater, honored artist of the Republic of Armenia, Syuzi Pirumyan had moved from “Barekamutyun” station to the “Republic Square” in Carmen’s character, had left the train and performed the solo dance of the heroine of “Carmen” suite by famous Bizet-Rodion Shchedrin in the station.

The implementer of the first flashmob of this kind in Armenia is young photographer Tigran Arakelyan, who explained that the idea of his and the head of the Department of Marketing and PR of Opera Theatre, Irina Goginyan, has been welcomed by the Ministry of Culture and the metro leadership. “I give more importance to the photographs from the videotape, which, as the art of ballet, are a universal human language. I have tried to transmit a motion characteristic of ballet to my photographs, I think I have succeeded, inasmuch as an excitement has arisen on social networks”, the photographer is convinced.

 

SAMVEL DANIELYAN       

 

