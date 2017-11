5 Day Weather Forecast

In the Republic

On November 17-18, at night of November 19, in daytime of November 20, on November 21 no precipitation is predicted. In the evening of November 19, at night of November 20 in most regions rain is predicted.

Western wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

At night of November 20 the air temperature will go up 4-5 degrees.

In Yerevan

On November 17-18, at night of November 19, in the daytime of November 20 and on November 21 no precipitation is predicted. In the evening of November 19 and at night of November 20 rain is predicted.