President Serzh Sargsyan’s working visit to Russian Federation kicks off

At the invitation of RF President Vladimir Putin, President Serzh Sargsyan arrived in Moscow on a working visit. In the morning, the President of Armenia visited the Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church Diocese of Russia and New Nakhijevan and the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral.

After attending candlelight and praise prayer, accompanied by Diocese Primate, Archbishop Yezras Nersissian, Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan, community representatives and cultural figures from Armenia, the President viewed the exhibition of contemporary Armenian khachkars (stellas) in the territory of the church complex featuring about two dozen works by Armenian sculptor Ruben Nalbandyan .

The President next called at an exposition referred to as “Armenia: Biblical Country,” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Russia and New Nakhijevan Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, opened on the sidelines of Armenian Culture Days in Russia, which has two major thematic sections: Armenia’s history from the Bronze Age to Urartu and the adoption of Christianity to our days. The exhibition features church accessories, ancient manuscripts, coins and medals, unique artworks, paintings authored by prominent Armenian artists.