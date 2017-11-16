Armenian-Russian high-level talks held in Moscow

President Serzh Sargsyan met with RF President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin Palace.

During the talks, the leaders of the two strategic partner countries discussed the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations and issues related to the strengthening and development of bilateral interstate ties.

Reference was made to the implementation of those agreements reached at the top level in different spheres of activity, as well as the ongoing cooperation in political, economic, security, humanitarian and cultural fields. Presidents Sargsyan and Putin hailed the holding of Days of Culture in both countries.

The parties also touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process.

“Mr Sargsyan, friends, colleagues. We are very happy to see you in Moscow.

I would like to stress that all our teams are working hard on the implementation of our agreements reached during your visit to Russia last March. And this work is yielding positive results.

This does not even include our interaction in the areas of political contacts, security and the economy. Last year witnessed the beginning of growth, and this year it has already increased by a third, which is surely gratifying. We would like to maintain this trend.

This time you have come in connection with the start of the Days of Armenian Culture in Russia. We are very happy that we are also actively cooperating in this field. We will now go together to the Tretyakov Gallery to see the exhibition, and there is also another event in store.

You know that our law enforcement agencies are returning Vrubel’s painting, which was stolen in Armenia.

I am sure this exhibition will generate considerable interest among art lovers. I would like to thank you for your assistance in arranging it. On our part we are going to do everything for Armenian citizens to have access under current conditions and in the current situation to the achievements of Russian culture and to everything we take pride in. We will continue to work together in this area,” RF President Vladimir Putin said, opening the meeting.

“Thank you, Mr President. I am happy to have this chance to meet.

And you are right, the progress in all areas of Russia-Armenia cooperation is evident. After our last meeting in Sochi we had an official visit at the level of the Russian Government. In October, we held a Russian-Armenian interregional forum, the Second International Forum of Eurasian Partnership and the Russian-Armenian Youth Forum. The 30th meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission convened earlier this month.

Close contacts between people, as well as cultural, educational and scientific ties have a special significance for us. Last year the Days of Russian Culture enjoyed great success in Armenia. And today we are launching a number of events as part of the Days of Armenian Culture, and they will be held not only in Moscow but in all big cities of Russia.

Thank you for the invitation, for the warm reception,” RA President Serzh Sargsyan said.