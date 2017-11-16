ako Sahakyan received Consul General of Armenia to Lion, philanthropist Nikolay Sarkisov

On 16 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Consul General of the Republic of Armenia to Lion, philanthropist Nikolay Sarkisov.

Issues related to the realization of various programs in Artsakh and the Motherland-Diaspora ties were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State expressed gratitude to Nikolay Sarkisov for consistent support to Artsakh, his active participation in its development and handed him the “Vachagan Barepasht” medal for substantial contribution to the recognition of the NKR independence with which he was awarded in connection with the 25th anniversary of the NKR proclamation.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President