Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:02 | November 16 2017
20:02 | November 16 2017

Artsakh President signed a decree

Artsakh President signed a decree

On 16 November President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on forming and assigning the composition of the state commission on organizing and coordinating celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the national-liberation struggle of the Artsakh Armenians – the Karabagh Movement. National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan will chair the commission.

According to the decree, the state commission is to discuss and approve the comprehensive program of the festive events within three weeks.

 

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President

 

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook