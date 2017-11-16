Artsakh President signed a decree

On 16 November President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on forming and assigning the composition of the state commission on organizing and coordinating celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the national-liberation struggle of the Artsakh Armenians – the Karabagh Movement. National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan will chair the commission.

According to the decree, the state commission is to discuss and approve the comprehensive program of the festive events within three weeks.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President