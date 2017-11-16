‘We take a bath in a plastic basin…have 1 bed and eat potato alone’

Hayk Manukyan has applied to Aravot.am asking for voice his problems. Manukyans live in Yeghegnadzor, in an apartment deprived of elementary living conditions, for which they pay 10.000 AMD rent. The family has 2 children, the 3rd one will come to life soon, but the father – Hayk Manukyan, mentions that debts do not allow them to meet the basic needs of the family.

Hayk is a contracted serviceman. The salary amounts to 150.000 AMD, with the first half of which he pays the loan, with the second half of which he pays the gradually growing debts. He says he has taken a loan for meeting the needs of the family, but they were not able to pay the loan and now they have a debt of 3 million to the bank.

Shops refuse to lend them food, Hayk states. “We have only potatoes at home…we do not have even vermicelli… we do not have fuels do not know how we are going to survive the cold”, he explains.

The apartment where the family lives are humid, with old windows. One small room serves as a kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. “We have 1 bed… it is not pleasant to say, but we take a bath in a plastic basin, all of us”, Hayk tells.

He asks the readers to give a helping hand. He says he applies to regional authorities, but they refuse to hear him anymore.

Luiza SUKIASYAN

(Caring readers can contact Hayk Manukyan.

Mobile number+374 98 032 565.)