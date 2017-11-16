Azerbaijan Russia’s strategic partner in Caucasus: Zakharova

The press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova has announced that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia will visit Azerbaijan on November 20 and will be in Yerevan the next day. Zakharova has mentioned that Lavrov will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

Zakharova has reminded that this year marks the 25 year of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner in Caucasus for them.

Addressing the issue of Artsakh conflict resolution, Zakharova has noted that that issue is of a primary importance to Russia, inasmuch as Armenia and Azerbaijan are not only neighbor countries for Russia, but they have shared the same life and fate with those peoples for dozens and hundreds of years.