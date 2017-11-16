Karen Karapetyan’s counterattack not less influential and convinving than accusations of ‘Tsarukyan’ alliance MPs: ‘Zhamanak’

As expected, “Tsarukyan” alliance continued the war it had announced to the government and Karen Karapetyan in person, which had started still the day before, when “Tsarukyan” alliance MPs blamed the State Revenue Committee for carrying out a tax terror in “Arinj Mall” which belongs to Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the alliance, blaming both the head of SRC and PM Karen Karapetyan in particular.

Unlike the previous session, this time the leader of the government was present at the and was able to answer the accusations addressed to him in person. It should be noted that Karen Karapetyan’s counterattack was no less influential and convincing, than the accusations of “Tsarukyan” alliance MPs. “Tsarukyan” alliance MPs insist that the inspectors of the State Revenue Committee operate illegally in “Arinj Mall”, they search the cars of salespersons and their customers and even their bags, and they even hit them. “Tsarukyan” alliance demands SRC to stop the pressure on small and average entrepreneurs allowing them to earn the daily bread.

During Parliament and government Q&A session, “Tsarukyan” alliance MPs applied to Karen Karapetyan with the same request. Karapetyan is not principally against defining tax privilege for a separately taken mall, in this case – “Arinj Mall”, but he suggests the MPs adopting a law for the SRC to proceed from law. Karapetyan knows that such law cannot be adopted, but hints that a respective order should be in place relative to it, which is equal to law.

PM Karen Karapetyan represented the statistics connected with “Arinj Mall”, which is extremely interesting. According to him, 748 subjects operate in “Arinj Mall”, the turnover of 157 of which accounts for 1 million, 208 – from 1 to 3 million, 204 – from 3 to 5 million, 140 – from 5 to 10 million, 30 – from 10 to 20 million, 7 – from 20 to 30 million, only 1 subject has from 30 to 58,5 million turnover and 1 subject alone shows 58 million plus turnover. The spoken relates to annual turnover. Karen Karapetyan explains, that pursuant to the law in power, the subjects having 110 million turnover, are taxed by turnover tax, and if entrepreneurs’ indicators are not fake, nothing will change for them, their tax will not increase. Tax service simply carries out accounting to find out whether the data of the entrepreneurs comply with the reality or not.

It is a little hard to believe that 157 subjects can have annual turnover of less than 1 million AMD in “Arinj Mall”. The remaining figures also, mildly said, evoke doubts. However, Karen Karapetyan states that the state Revenue Committee is ready to make an exception in “Arinj Mall’s” case and consider it beyond the frameworks of tax field. “If you know any other case, that we search more loyally in other markets, then we will look. We are very ready, if you adopt a low for us not to carry out accounting, we will not check”, explained Karapetyan with a slight irony.

Avetis Babajanyan