Bako Sahakyan visited the construction site of an apartment building in Toumanyan street

On 17 November President Bako Sahakyan visited the construction site of an apartment building in the Toumanyan street of capital Stepanakert and got acquainted with the activities being carried out there.

The Head of the State noted the importance of high quality construction in accordance with all the norms and application of modern architectural solutions.

On the same day President Sahakyan partook at the opening ceremony of the new gold processing center in Stepanakert and got acquainted with the working conditions of the enterprise.

The President noted that in case of proper organization of works Artsakh jewelry might be demanded in international markets highlighting within this context the need of cooperation with Armenia and the Diaspora.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President