‘Was nervous, but could formulate her thoughts freely’

Ruzanna Mkrtchyan’s forensic-psychiatric expertise results are not known yet. Her advocate Naira Petrosyan explained, that in the near future, they will not be ready. Asked whether she had no concerns about the delay of the results, the advocate informed that they will publish them as soon as they are ready.

As stated by the advocate, she has visited Ruzanna Mkrtchyan, but she cannot provide any information about her at the moment.

Advocate Zaruhi Hovhannisyan, contrary to advocate Naira Petrosyan, was concerned about the delay of the results: “It could have been published what the results are in 2 months for sure.”

According to the advocate, when she had visited Ruzanna Mkrtchyan, the latter was relatively calm: “She was nervous, but was able to formulate her thoughts freely. It does not seem to me she has very deep psychological issues.”

Let us remind you that the brother of the victim – Aram Simonyan, had informed 1in.am that his brother has been killed by his nephew and the wife has taken the murder on herself.

Arpine SIMONYAN