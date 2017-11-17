What Putin reminds Serzh Sargsyan of: ‘Zhamanak’

Putin-Sargsyan meeting taken place in Moscow has passed in a very ordinary atmosphere with general welcoming speeches, from informational perspective at least. Usually, in such cases, either there is nothing to emphasize indeed, or a keystone content is veiled under external commonness. From another perspective, the reason for Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Moscow is the launch of Armenian days in Russia and in that sense, perhaps, no political or economic issues subject to discussion requiring a reference at presidential level are in place between the parties in this phase.

In that sense, it is also indicative that Putin made a reference to Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Moscow in March of the current year, saying the teams work intensively towards the implementation of the agreements acquired during that visit in his welcoming speech. Of course, from this angle, it is interesting that after March Serzh Sargsyan has been to Russia once again, in Sochi, in August 23, where he has had a meeting with Putin. And Putin has not made a reference to the visit in March and the agreements. This makes the reference made during the latest visit more worthwhile from one point because it is a message alerting that the agenda developed or discussed in March proceeds without deviations and Sargsyan and Putin have simply made the arrows precise, from another point it encompasses a political subcontext rather absorbing.

The issue is that during Sargsyan’s visit in March, in his welcoming speech Putin had addressed the constitutional changes and the shift of governmental system in Armenia and announced that the transition would be of course difficult, but they were hopeful Armenia would overcome that transition phase smooth and stable due to Serzh sargsyan’s leadership. In essence, it is nothing but de-facto approval of Serzh Sargsyan’s political plans during pre-election visit or a carte blanche.

Musa MIKAYELYAN