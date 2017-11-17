Students complaining against right to deferment regret? Round-table possible not to take place?

“We have accepted the suggestion of the young people and told we are ready to organize parliamentary hearing at the great hall. Our promise is in power”, informed Deputy President of the Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov, answering the question if preparations were being made towards the round-table planned on November 22, in what phase they were and if it is possible for the meeting not to take place.

Let us remind you that during the meeting taken place at Eduard Sharmazanov’s, an agreement was made between them and the students struggling against “On Military service and Status of Military Serviceman” project, to stop the hunger strike and class boycott, to organize discussions. The main question of dispute is the changes relative to the right to deferment. The Deputy President of the Parliament insisted – the law will not be recalled, however, over 70 government’s decisions will be in place, which can be developed together with the students: “Issues will not be solved in a day, the issue of the students was to make their voice hearable, and we have provided the country’s highest platform.”

Asked there is news holding that disagreements have arisen among the students relative to that discussion and it is possible changes might occur in their agenda from that perspective, Eduard Sharmazanov replied he was not aware, but that day he had had an impression he was dealing with serious young people adherent to their principles.

Nelly GRIGORYAN