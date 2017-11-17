President of Dutch Senate Pays Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims in Yerevan

On the sidelines of her official visit to Armenia, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol on Thursday visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

According to the parliament’s press service, Ankie Broekers-Knol was accompanied by Vice Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Arpine Hovhannisian and Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Netherlands Dziunik Aghajanian.

The president of the Senate laid a wreath at the monument of the Armenian Genocide victims, laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and payed tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

The high-ranking guest also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got familiarized with the documents on the Armenian Genocide, observed the exhibits and left a note in the Memory Book of Honorable Guests.

“I visit the museum for the first time and I am deeply shocked by the sufferings that the Armenians endured. It is appalling and terrible,” she wrote.