Edward Nalbandian: the negotiations are continuing and before they are concluded it is premature to state something on this Declaration

Questions to Minister of Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian

Question: My question is addressed to the Armenian Minister. Mr. Nalbandian, there is an information regarding the upcoming Brussels Eastern Partnership Summit, it appears that the only provision of the Declaration that has not been agreed yet pertains to the conflicts. In this regard, probably also due to the understandable reasons, there are differences between Armenia and Azerbaijan and it seems it has not been possible to come to an agreement. Can you please elaborate what is the situation with regard to this issue, what is the position of Armenia, what Azerbaijan wants?

Edward Nalbandian: Here it is more relevant to talk not about the differences of approaches between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution, which are well known and I have just referred to them, but it would be more accurate to talk about the differences of approaches between Azerbaijan and the European Union, Azerbaijan and the international community. You know that there have been numerous evidences of these differences, also during the previous Summits, including those of the Eastern Partnership.

The position of the European Union on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution has always been the same in support of the efforts and approaches of the Co-Chair countries. It has never been a random position but has been a well comprehended and elaborated approach that has been aimed at not harming the Nagorno Karabakh settlement process but rather by contributing to the efforts and approaches of the Co-Chairs to have an impute to the exclusively peaceful resolution of the conflict. The EU has always adhered to this position.

As for the Declaration, then the negotiations are continuing and before they are concluded it is premature to state something on this Declaration. There are still several days. We’ll see.