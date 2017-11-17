 ‘We are looking forward to having this agreement signed in Brussels:’ Czech Ambassador to Armenia Petr Mikyska

“The Government’s timely approval of CEPA, as well as our contribution to its negotiation, a clear confirmation of our commitment to cooperate with Armenia and assist the country in its democratic development,” emphasizes Czech Ambassador to Armenia Petr Mikyska

In November 24, Armenia plans to sign the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with EU during the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in Brussels. The parties assure that they are ready to sign, however, information has been circulated that this time, some EU member countries create different obstacles. “Aravot” asked Petr Mikyska, Czech Ambassador to Armenia, what is the position of the Czech Republic on this issue?

“In fact, it is not a question of position, it is a question of procedures and terms. The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement must be translated into all the official languages of the EU member states and undergo a relevant national approval process. In our case the Government approved the text on its session on November 6, 2017. We are ready. You must consider that the Czech Republic had parliamentary elections three weeks ago and political parties are immersed in the difficult task of coalition and government forming. I consider the Government’s timely approval of CEPA, as well as our contribution to its negotiation, a clear confirmation of our commitment to cooperate with Armenia and assist the country in its democratic development. We are looking forward to having this agreement signed in Brussels.”

You can read the full exclusive interview with Czech Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Mr. Petr Mikyska in Aravot’s November 18th’s issue.

Emma GABRIELYAN

Photo Credits: Tatev Mnatsakanyan