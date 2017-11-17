Bill on 27-year-old escapers from army service adopted unanimously

The scandalous bill “On citizens not passed mandatory military service by the violation of order” aimed at making changes in law, pursuant to which 27 years old or men above 27 who have escaped from the army are allowed to get a release from criminal investigation by money, has been adopted by 86 for votes. Before the vote “Yelq” bloc MP Gevorg Gorgisyan announced that they will vote for with reservation, will suggest to withdraw money at all later on.

On part of the draft on Prosecutor’s Office even RPA had disagreements among themselves. RPA leader Vahram Baghdasaryan informed before the voting that Gevorg Kostanyan’s all suggestions have been accepted.Afterwards “Yelq” also announced that even they were against during the first reading, they were going to vote for in the second reading. The draft was adopted unanimously, by 86 for.

During the voting, “Yelq” MP Ararat Mirzoyan noticed that they vote in someone else’s place, he reminded that the President of the Parliament, Ara Babloyan had promised it would not be repeated any longer and told that it was the matter of his own dignity. Deputy President of the Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov explained that technical issues had occurred: “The buttons of several persons do not work.”

The draft bill aimed at amending changes in “Criminal Code” relative to the strict punishment of violence towards doctors suggested by Karen Avagyan and Hrayr Tovmasyan was voted for by 56, PPA refrained from or voted against, 23 did not vote and 2 were against. The draft bill was adopted by the first reading.

Before the voting of the draft bill on revenue service, “Tsarukyan” alliance MP Naira Zohrabyan announced that they are against and will start legislative initiative on withdrawing extrabudgetary taxes. “Yelq” MP Aram Sargsyan announced, despite they are against extrabudgetary taxes, they will vote in favor of this bill, inasmuch as the bill is not about extrabudgetary taxes: “My two daughters also have extrabudgetary fund when I pay them, but they buy us presents from that fund in the end of the year, for Christmas as well. We view this new law from that perspective.” The bill was adopted by 61 for and 24 against.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN