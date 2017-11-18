‘The Iran’s efforts should be put into action again , until it is too late’

The new advisor of the Iranian president is Hamid Abutalebi, who is also the political affairs assistant of the President’s Office, and previously has occupied key political positions. During the April military operations he wrote: “If a new war breaks out between two neighbouring countries, it will be in the interests of neither the region nor of any Caucasian state…

More than two decades ago, Iran’s efforts to establish peace between the two neighboring countries have yielded remarkable results. These efforts should be put into action again , until it’s too late”.